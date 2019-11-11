SHAH, Joycelyn (Chung) (nee SAMMY) Passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019, one day after her 83rd birthday, at the Scarborough Health Network after a brief illness. Beloved wife of Kelvin for 53 years. Loving mother of Eve (Dwayne), Roger (Kim) and Mike. Cherished grandmother of Cora and Kyia. Sister of Laura, George, Grace, Robert, Joyce, Reuben, Harold, Janet (all deceased) and Nelson, all born in Trinidad. Visitation will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery (625 Birchmount Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough) on Monday, November 11th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will also be held at Pine Hills Cemetery on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment and reception to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019