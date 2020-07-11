1/1
JOZEF ANTONIN MILOSLAV (JOSEPH M. PECKHAM) PECHAN
PECHAN (JOSEPH M. PECKHAM), JOZEF ANTONIN MILOSLAV Milo died on Monday, July 6, 2020 peacefully of old age having just celebrated his 96th birthday. He was born June 28, 1924 at Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonin Pechan and Mari Tringlerova, professors of languages and math respectively. Both were born in the then Kingdom of Bohemia. Milo was a student of laws at what is now the Masaryk University in Brno. He was also a proud and recognized member of the Czech Youth Resistance and Surveillance Movement during WWII. As the communists moved through Czechoslovakia many, including Milo, immigrated to Canada. St. Michael's College facilitated his successful acquisition of a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Toronto in the early 1950s. Milo became an analyst and portfolio manager in the investment industry, and enjoyed a successful 50 year career. After the fall of the Soviet regime, he was finally awarded his Doctorate of Laws from his alma mater in Czechoslovakia and was able to attend his graduation. Milo was predeceased in 2011 by his beloved wife Margaret (nee Watt) to whom he had been married for nearly 60 years. In the following years and until his passing, he had been able to live independently with substantial assistance from his family and his wonderful caregivers, Janet, Lisa and Nellie. Milo is survived by his children, James and Harriet; his grandchildren, William, Emily, Andrew and Clarissa; his great-grandson, Everett and his great-granddaughter, Elliot. He is also survived by his family in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. We are grateful to Janet, Nellie and Lisa, the staff of Sunnybrook: in particular Rachael of the RCC staff, Dr. Dorian and the staff of the Vets/PCU wing of Sunnybrook. There will be a private family interment. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
July 10, 2020


Our deepest sympathy goes out to you
and your family, on your father's loss.
May God give you strength too stay
strong.
Those we love can never be more than a
thought away...for as long as there's
a memory they live in our hearts to
stay.

From the Violo Family
xo
Deni & Susanne Violo
