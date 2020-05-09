DUDEK, Jozef Passed away peacefully, in his 94th year on Monday, May 4, 2020. Loving Husband of 70 wonderful years to Helen (nee Terejko), proud Father to Nancy and adored Grandpa to Alexander. Jozef will be remembered and missed by his family and many friends. He was born in Czestochowa, Poland. Jozef was a proud member of the Polish Veterans of Canada. Memorial Celebrations will be held at a later date.



