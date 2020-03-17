Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
ZAWORSKI, Jozef Peacefully, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Copernicus Lodge in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood of Toronto, Jozef Zaworski passed away, at the age of 97. Father of Josephine Grabias and Richard Zaworski and father-in-law to Ania Zaworski. Jozef was predeceased by his sisters Josephine, Aniela and Stanislawa, as well as his grandson Adam, who passed away on April 19, 2006. He is lovingly remembered as Dziadziu by his grandchildren Mathew, Eric, Kevin and Christopher and in Poland by his nephew, Ryszard Dlugon, his wife Bronislawa and their five children Grzesiek, Iwona, Barbara, Bartek and Natalia. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a Service in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Copernicus Lodge. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020
