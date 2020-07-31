JUANITA BROOKING

BROOKING, JUANITA With heavy hearts we announce that Juanita passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Listowell Memorial Hospital, in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her adoring husband Bill, Juanita is now forever reunited with her loving husband. Loving mother to Cheryl (Aidan), John, and James (Christeena). Loving nana to Ashley (Mike). Adoring great-nana to Calvin. Juanita will be sadly missed by her family and many friends on the East Coast. A private funeral service will take place at Glen Oaks Funeral Home.



