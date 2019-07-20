CAMPBELL, JUANITA "GWENDOLINE" (nee COWEY) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Nelson Campbell, who went on before her, in 2010. Forever cherished by her daughter, Linda, and 3 grandchildren, Evan, Kirstin and Shane. She will forever be held dear in our hearts. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Alzheimer Day Care (Aurora), for their care and affection over the past 9 years. Our gratitude to her two primary support workers over the past 4 years, Susan and Maryam. Many thanks to the doctor and nurses for their compassion and care that went far beyond the call of duty. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name, to the Alzheimer Society of York Region.

