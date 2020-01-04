|
|
McCULLOUGH, Juanita Marie "Nita" Passed away peacefully, on January 1, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, at St. Michael's Hospital. Beloved wife of Samuel Alan McCullough for 48 years. Loving mother to Frank (Lucie), Chris (the late Bernadette), Lisa (Tim) and Kim (Eddie). Proud Nanny to Johnny, Kaylyn, Catherine, Amelie, Adriana, and Samuel. Great-grandmother of Jesse and Dominic. Juanita's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and warm thanks to all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Lakeridge Health and St. Michael's Hospital for all of their care and compassion. In keeping with Juanita's wishes, a private family service will be held, followed by burial at Erskine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca) or St. Michael's Hospital (stmichaelsfoundation.com) are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway 2, Courtice (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be directed to courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020