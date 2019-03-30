BABINEAU, Jude Francis "Frank" March 14, 1922 – March 20, 2019 Proud WWII Veteran No.2 Forward Observation Unit Royal Artillery, Airborne Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with family and friends by his side. Beloved husband of Girlie (predeceased), dear father to Jeanne (Everett, both predeceased), Michelle (Doug), Michael (Naomi), Kathy (Marcel), and Fran. Cherished Grandfather of 9, and Great-Grandfather of 11 with another on her way. Honourary Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and a dear friend to countless others. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Avenue, from 1-3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veterans K-Wing, Sunnybrook Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019