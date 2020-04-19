BOLLINI, Judith Alison (nee LORD) Passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home in Toronto, Ontario. Predeceased by her husband, Alejandro Bollini. Judith is survived by her loving brother Geoff Lord, sister-in-law Nanette Kathleen Lord of Melbourne, Australia, their children Nicholas, Victoria, Alexander, Stephanie, and clan. Judith's warmth, wit and independent spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends. No funeral; a celebration of Judith's life will be held in Toronto later this year.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.