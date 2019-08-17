BROWN, JUDITH ANN Suddenly, at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of Russell. Dear mother of Marion (Beverley), Joyce (Mark), Harold, John, Ronald and Jody (Terry). Dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of Donald Porter. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Monday, August 19th, from 12 noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019