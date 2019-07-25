BAGULEY, JUDITH ANNE (nee LEETCH) July 24, 1947 - July 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, one day before her 72nd birthday. Loving wife of the late Edward (Ted) Baguley (1996). Loving mother to Gregory (Karen) and Jason (Launa). Grandma Judy to Tristan. Predeceased by her parents, William and Sadie Leetch and brothers Harold and Keith. Judy spent 30 plus years serving as Postmaster for the Bond Head and surrounding area. She loved playing cards, casino outings and road trips. She will be missed by many dear close friends. A huge thank you to the staff at Royal Victoria Hospital for their care and support in keeping mom peaceful in her final days. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham 905-936-3477, on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial service, in the chapel, at 12:00 p.m. Private family interment will follow. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com "The Casino Gods Await You Mom"
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019