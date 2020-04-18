WILSON, JUDITH ANNE (nee STROME) March 12, 1941 – April 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Extendicare Halton Hills, on April 10, 2020, at 79 years of age. Devoted and loving wife of Alan (W.A.C.) Wilson and loved stepmother of Linda Harriman (Keith), Debbie Wilson (Reg), Sandy Moffat (Paul), Shelley Phipps (Nigel) and Barb Treleaven (Bob). Much loved sister-in-law of Pam Maingot of Trinidad, W.I. Judie was beloved Grannie to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Mary (Thom), Judie is survived by her niece Anna (Chris), nephew, Jesse (Nicole), her sister, Janet Strome (David) and nephew Davey, all of Ottawa. Raised in Ottawa, Judie graduated Ottawa Civic Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1961, and enjoyed nursing for a few years. Judie was always drawn to aviation and obtained her private pilot's licence and eventually moved to Calgary, Alberta, where she was Matron R.C.A.F. 403 Squadron (Reserve). Eventually, Judie returned to Ottawa and entered the Air Traffic Control training program and became Canada's second female air traffic controller. Judie spent several years working at Transport Canada in Aviation Services, Toronto. Judie will be remembered for her many passions and talents. She volunteered her time learning and transcribing Braille for the CNIB for several years. She was a masterful calligrapher and was an incredible seamstress and spent many hours cross-stitching exquisite pieces. No matter what project Judie undertook, it was done with the utmost expertise. She took pleasure in music, theatre and travel. A small family service will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, North York (Toronto). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home website.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.