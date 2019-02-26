Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH CARR HENDRY. View Sign

HENDRY, JUDITH CARR (nee CARR) Passed away at St. Michael's Hospital, Februray 18, 2019, following a battle with cancer. Born in Winnipeg, April 2, 1935. Judith was active for many years in arts administration, particularly in Canadian theatre. Among her many accomplishments, she had a key role in publicity for the opening of the Shaw Festival and the 1984 Toronto International Festival of Music and Dance. She worked with the Toronto Free Theatre as well as an interim admininistrative activities for Tarragon Theatre and the Canadian Stage. She and Tom Hendry cofounded Arts and the Cities, an arts policy and advocacy organisation. Before retiring, she was an agent in the travel industry. She joins her husband, Thomas Best Hendry (deceased 2012) and parents, Marguerite M. Carr and George H. Carr. Judith is survived by her children, Christopher, Ashleigh and Thomas and beloved grandchildren, Ethan and Finn (Henderson). A memorial service will be held at St. James Cathedral, 2 p.m., March 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Manitoba Theatre Centre.

