MORRA, JUDITH HELEN (nee GOLDSPINK) Born at Port Robinson, Ontario, September 28, 1945, peacefully passed away May 20, 2019. Judith was raised and educated in the Niagara Peninsula, graduating from Brock University's Teacher's College in 1967 and taught at the Scarborough and Peel Boards of Education, specializing in Library science. She married R. Anthony Morra in 1971 and before the arrival of children, became a Law Clerk. After raising a family, Judy returned to the workforce in the Goldspink's traditional endeavour of accounting. Judith is survived by her children: Chris, Sue, and Angela; by her grandchildren: Katelyn, Robert and Isobel; by brothers: Thomas, Francis and John; and sister Anne.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019