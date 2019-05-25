GRANGER, Judith Irene Passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, at Providence Healthcare. Loving and devoted mother of Cheryl, Bradley and Timothy. Grandmother to Dayna, Devon, Lucas and Aiden. Great-grandmother to Meeshyla and Emelia. Dear sister of Andrea and her husband John, and aunt to Cassandra and John Jr. Loved and cherished by all who met her. Always did for others before herself. Viewing to be held at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, on Sunday, May 26th from 1-5 p.m. Celebration of life to be held on Monday, May 27th, 11 a.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church 4156 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough. Right of Committal will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019