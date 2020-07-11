MOORE, JUDITH L. (nee SAUVE) 1943 - 2020 Surrounded by the love of her family, Judy Moore (Sauve), passed away peacefully, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of John for 55 years. Cherished mother of Karen (Mark), Nadia (Brent) and Rachel (Ron). Loving grandmother to Amber, Kayleigh, Hannah, Abby, Trinity, Luke and Austin. Judy will be deeply missed by her sisters, Marje and Marie and her brother Ken. Judy was a dedicated registered nurse for 30 years. A private family funeral has been held at Glen Oaks, Oakville. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Liver Foundation or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences can also be made at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home website under obituaries.



