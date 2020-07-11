1/1
JUDITH L. MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, JUDITH L. (nee SAUVE) 1943 - 2020 Surrounded by the love of her family, Judy Moore (Sauve), passed away peacefully, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of John for 55 years. Cherished mother of Karen (Mark), Nadia (Brent) and Rachel (Ron). Loving grandmother to Amber, Kayleigh, Hannah, Abby, Trinity, Luke and Austin. Judy will be deeply missed by her sisters, Marje and Marie and her brother Ken. Judy was a dedicated registered nurse for 30 years. A private family funeral has been held at Glen Oaks, Oakville. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Liver Foundation or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences can also be made at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home website under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved