CLARK, JUDITH LEE It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Judith Lee Clark on March 1, 2019, at age 75. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother of Rick (Sarah), Karen, Debbie and Sean. Loving grandmother of Samantha, Megan, Kiera and Natalie. Sibling to Mary Hayward (Rick) and Robert Thomas (Ellen). She will be tremendously missed. Visitation will be held at Woodbine Heights Baptist Church, 1171 Woodbine Avenue, East York (North of Danforth Avenue, at Sammon), on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service to immediately follow. Cremation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019