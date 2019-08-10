Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH MARIE (JUDY) TYE. View Sign Obituary



TYE, JUDITH (JUDY) MARIE Age 65, on August 9, 2019 received medical assistance in dying, after a short battle with lung cancer. Judy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Allan, her daughter Emily Rivers (Wyatt), her grandchildren Delilah and Felix and her son Tristan Tye (Michelle). She is also survived by her sisters Kathryn Honsberger (Rick) and Susan Ukroenz (Michael), as well as by several nieces and nephews. Judy was predeceased by her parents, Chris and Dorothy Patterson. Judy was a proud teacher librarian in the former Lincoln County Board of Education, the East York Board of Education and the Toronto District School Board. She also worked as the Resources Coordinator for the Canadian Children's Book Centre, a position that she particularly enjoyed. In 2010, Judy and Allan retired to their favourite city, Stratford. During her teaching career, Judy was always active in volunteer work, especially serving on boards of directors for non-profit organizations. She continued her volunteer work during her retirement, most recently serving on the board of the Stratford Symphony Orchestra. During her retirement, Judy also had a business, Judy Tye Arts Management. There will be no funeral, however, there will be a celebration in the near future. Judy would be extremely pleased to know that any donations made in her name would be to the Stratford Symphony Orchestra on www.canadahelps.org . She was passionate about helping this fine orchestra until the end. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

