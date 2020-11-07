KOEHLE-BINDER, Judith Marion March 27, 1932 - November 3, 2020 "Life's a journey, not a destination." Aunt Judy, as we all fondly called her, lived for the journey. She chose a solo and courageous life, travelling the world on her own terms, sometimes on freighters, and spending time in the USSR and communist China before they were opened to tourism. Her adventures to all seven continents greatly inspired her niece and nephews and their children. She was a daring world traveller, a talented photographer and an animal advocate. She especially loved the great cats of Africa. One of her career highlights was helping to organize an event during Prince Philip's visit to Ottawa in September 1980. Aunt Judy died peacefully on November 3, 2020 at her High Park home in Toronto. She was eighty-eight years old. Born in Montreal in 1932, she spent her childhood near the banks of the Saint Lawrence River, a connection to the great wide world that beckoned a young Judith. Like her mother, she was an accomplished pianist but her true passion was always travel. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." - Anita Desai She is survived by her brother, her niece and nephews, their partners and children: Hans, Andrea, David, Holden and Avery, John and Kris, Michael, Wendy, Miranda and Bryn. We honour our brave Aunt Judy with love and admiration as she embarks on her next wonderful adventure.



