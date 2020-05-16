MINO, Judith Nora (nee JUDD) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 67. Cherished wife of George for 49 loving years. Beloved mother of Erica and Rocky. Proud grandmother of Autumn, Easton, Mason and Naya. Survived by her brother Stan Judd and predeceased by her brother Stewart Judd. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Delia Judd (nee Dusome). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home. A private family service has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Online condolences can be shared at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.