SCHUREK, JUDITH Peacefully at home, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving stepmother and stepmother-in-law of Peter and Gyongyver. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Tom and Lois. Devoted step-grandmother of Isaac. Loving aunt of Elizabeth and Jennifer. Devoted daughter to the late Leslie and Ibi. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



