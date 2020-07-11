ALI, JUDY ELLIS It is with profound sadness that we announce Judy's passing on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. After twice surviving cancer, Judy died peacefully with her family at her side. Cherished and loving mother to Gena and son-in-law, Christopher and devoted grandmother to Ariana. Born in Trinidad, West Indies, Judy immigrated to Montreal in 1987 and moved to Oakville in 2002 so she could dote on her Grandy, Ariana. She loved taking care of her family, who will miss her deeply, remember her forever and always celebrate her. Tremendous thanks to the Palliative Care Staff at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Acclaim Health and staff at Toronto General and Princess Margaret Hospitals. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 13th, at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Oakville, with cremation to follow. A celebration of Judy's life and her intenment will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store