JUDY GOULD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY GOULD.
Service Information
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M3J 2P1
(416)-663-9060
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Obituary

GOULD, JUDY On Friday, November 1, 2019, at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of Irwin Gould. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Beth Gould Crotty and Michael Crotty and Mitchell and Sawitee Gould. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Robert and Lorraine Arnold. Devoted grandmother of Liam, Elisha and Kyla. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Temple Emanu El Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 10 Framingham Drive, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to , 1-888-939-3333, or to North York General Hospital Foundation for 3rd Floor Palliative Care, 416-756-6944. Married for almost 55 years, the light of Irwin's life has gone out. Judy was a genuine, caring and witty woman, taken from us all too soon.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.