MARSHALL, JUDY (nee PENNISTON) February 23, 1936 February 6, 2019 Peacefully at Dorothy Ley Hospice, surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved wife of Bob. Loving mother of Brett, Jana (Dave Coutanche), and Karey (Ward) Morton. Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Sefan) Beattie, and Mackenzie Morton. Dear sister of Jan Mead and Cherry Jarvis. Loving life long friend of Jess McKinnell. Dearest Judy, Mom and Grammy, we already miss you. We will love you forever. You will be with us always in our hearts, memories and thoughts. Your loving family and friends. The family will receive their friends at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019