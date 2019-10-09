MATUSZEK, JUDY Passed away peacefully in Mississauga, on October 6, 2019, in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Matuszek, her brothers-in-law Frank, Ernest (Antoinette) and Edward Matuszek. Judy is survived by her sister-in-law, Carla Matuszek, many loving, nieces, nephews and caregivers, Jeannette and Nancy. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), Thornhill, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street), Thornhill. Donations to the Ontario OSPCA. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019