Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY (VANDERWAL) (SINNAMON) MARTIN. View Sign Obituary

MARTIN, JUDY (SINNAMON) (VANDERWAL) It is with great sadness that we announce her sudden passing on October 3, 2019. Judy passed away peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Kip Martin. Loving and caring mother to Michael (Jodi) and Donald. Amazing and cherished grandmother (Grammy) to her three precious grandchildren: Zachary, Claire and Connor. Dear sister to Linda, Nancy, Gordon, Luanne and Andy (Marg). Loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loving sister-in-law to Pat and Eric and Devoted friend to so many. Judy loved spending time with her family especially her wonderful grandchildren who she loved so deeply. Recently she enjoyed travelling with her husband Kip and her brothers and sisters. She loved watching her grandchildren splash in the pool and having them over for sleepovers. Judy exemplified strength, passion, generosity, compassion and creativity. She brought so much joy to those she touched and we will miss her so much. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Hamilton YWCA Transitional Housing Program or the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on October 10, 2019 at the Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Road, Burlington, from 5 to 7 p.m in the Atrium. For further information or to sign the online Book of Condolences please go to

MARTIN, JUDY (SINNAMON) (VANDERWAL) It is with great sadness that we announce her sudden passing on October 3, 2019. Judy passed away peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Kip Martin. Loving and caring mother to Michael (Jodi) and Donald. Amazing and cherished grandmother (Grammy) to her three precious grandchildren: Zachary, Claire and Connor. Dear sister to Linda, Nancy, Gordon, Luanne and Andy (Marg). Loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loving sister-in-law to Pat and Eric and Devoted friend to so many. Judy loved spending time with her family especially her wonderful grandchildren who she loved so deeply. Recently she enjoyed travelling with her husband Kip and her brothers and sisters. She loved watching her grandchildren splash in the pool and having them over for sleepovers. Judy exemplified strength, passion, generosity, compassion and creativity. She brought so much joy to those she touched and we will miss her so much. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Hamilton YWCA Transitional Housing Program or the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on October 10, 2019 at the Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Road, Burlington, from 5 to 7 p.m in the Atrium. For further information or to sign the online Book of Condolences please go to www.baygardens.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close