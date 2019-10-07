MARTIN, JUDY (SINNAMON) (VANDERWAL) It is with great sadness that we announce her sudden passing on October 3, 2019. Judy passed away peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Kip Martin. Loving and caring mother to Michael (Jodi) and Donald. Amazing and cherished grandmother (Grammy) to her three precious grandchildren: Zachary, Claire and Connor. Dear sister to Linda, Nancy, Gordon, Luanne and Andy (Marg). Loving Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loving sister-in-law to Pat and Eric and Devoted friend to so many. Judy loved spending time with her family especially her wonderful grandchildren who she loved so deeply. Recently she enjoyed travelling with her husband Kip and her brothers and sisters. She loved watching her grandchildren splash in the pool and having them over for sleepovers. Judy exemplified strength, passion, generosity, compassion and creativity. She brought so much joy to those she touched and we will miss her so much. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Hamilton YWCA Transitional Housing Program or the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held on October 10, 2019 at the Royal Botanical Gardens, 680 Plains Road, Burlington, from 5 to 7 p.m in the Atrium. For further information or to sign the online Book of Condolences please go to www.baygardens.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019