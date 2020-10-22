VIRGONA, JUDY Judy Virgona passed away peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 18 of 2020. Loving wife of Joseph Virgona, to whom she has been married to for 56 years. Mother of Tracey, Jason and his wife Emma, Dino and his wife Carla, and her late daughter Joey. Cherished grandmother of Nikki, Michael and his wife Julia, Asher, Nola and Peyton. Proud great-grandmother of Violet. Sister of Guy and his wife Cheryll. Sadly missed by her fur babies Coco, Ginger and Dixie. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Friday, October 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to schedule a time for visitation. Masks are mandatory when you enter our home. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Mass and interment will be by invitation only. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 11873 The Gore Road (The Gore Road and Mayfield), Brampton, on Saturday October 24, at 12 o'clock noon. Private family interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Toronto Humane Society. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com