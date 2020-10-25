YANO, Judy Passed away on October 22, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 73. Judy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Mitsu and her Springer Spaniel Piper. She is the loving sister of Graham (predeceased), Glenn and Gary, and is adored by her numerous nieces and nephews. Judy will be deeply missed, forever loved and remembered. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W., for the Visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service and cremation will be private, for family only, due to current limitations. For further information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca