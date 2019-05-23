Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA ANDREOLI. View Sign Obituary

ANDREOLI, JULIA (nee CORVARI) With family by her side, Julia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wesburn Manor, at the age of 92. Reunited with her beloved husband Thomas Anthony and daughters Frances Andreoli and Donna Marie Gagliardi. Cherished mother of Virginia (James) Andreoli Mathie, Dolores Andreoli and Marion (Jeffrey) Wilson. Loving Nona of Jennifer (Bradley) Slater, Natalie Wilson (Brent Tamane), Shannon (Ingmar) Mathie Leliveld and Allison (Stephen) Wall. Proud great-grandmother of MiMi, Annemarieke, Kees, Lucas and Eleanor. Predeceased by her brothers Gino and Adolfo Joseph Corvari. Julia will be sadly missed by her entire extended family and all those who knew her. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Saturday, May 25th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following the visitation in the Glendale Chapel. Entombment at Glendale Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the entire 3rd floor staff at Wesburn Manor for their care and compassion over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the .

