KEELING, JULIA ANN (nee WOODROW) Julia died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on November 20, 1949 to the late Barbara and Donald Woodrow. She will be greatly missed by many people including her husband, David; her children and their families – Simon, Miche, Nyah and Cora; Jeremy, Willow and Archer; Nicholas and Tracey; Rachel, Steve and Rosalyn – the extended family, and numerous friends and colleagues. A Service of Thanksgiving for Julia's life will take place on Saturday, November 9th at 1 p.m. at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, with a reception following. There will be a Visitation on Friday, November 8th between 7 and 9 p.m. at Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation either to La Leche League Canada, PO Box 147, Pickering, ON L1V 2R2 or to The Kensington Hospice, 38 Major Street, Toronto, M5S 2L1.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019