KEELING, JULIA ANN (nee WOODROW) Julia died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on November 20, 1949 to the late Barbara and Donald Woodrow. She will be greatly missed by many people including her husband, David; her children and their families – Simon, Miche, Nyah and Cora; Jeremy, Willow and Archer; Nicholas and Tracey; Rachel, Steve and Rosalyn – the extended family, and numerous friends and colleagues. A Service of Thanksgiving for Julia's life will take place on Saturday, November 9th at 1 p.m. at Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto, with a reception following. There will be a Visitation on Friday, November 8th between 7 and 9 p.m. at Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation either to La Leche League Canada, PO Box 147, Pickering, ON L1V 2R2 or to The Kensington Hospice, 38 Major Street, Toronto, M5S 2L1.