Scott Funeral Homes - Brampton Chapel 289 MAIN ST N Brampton , ON L6X 1N (905)-451-1100

BRONSON, JULIA ANNE



BRONSON, JULIA ANNE Julia Anne Bronson was born in Montreal on February 12, 1932, and passed away in Brampton on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Called either Anne, Mom, or Gran, she was an energetic, principled and compassionate woman remembered for her love of her family and her exceptional garden. Anne was predeceased by her husband Ross, of 55 years, in 2011. She will be sadly missed by her 5 children, Robert (Barb), David (Chris), Andrew (Geri), Jim (Lori) and Elizabeth (Tim), and her grandchildren, Lisa, Daniel, David, Jenny, Maria, Laura, Chuck, Amy, Julia, Stefanie, Heidi (deceased), Emily, Andrew and Ryan. She was predeceased by her older brother, Peter Trueland, and survived by her twin sister, Elizabeth Puckridge, of Melbourne, Australia. Anne was born in Montreal, to her mother Jean and her father George Trueland, who passed away when she was very young. She and her brother and sister spent their summers with one pair of aunts at a farm in Lancaster, New Hampshire or at their other aunts' cottage in Dorset. These summers inspired her love of canoeing, gardening and the outdoors. Anne pursued her passion for agriculture in her academic pursuits. She received a degree in Agriculture from Macdonald College (now McGill University) and a Master of Science at the Ontario Agriculture College (OAC) (now University of Guelph), in 1955. During her time at the OAC, she was invited on a double date with a "perfect gentleman", that would change her life. She married Ross Bronson and the pair moved to Brampton in 1955, where he began his teaching career. The arrival of twin boys in 1956, Rob and Dave, began Anne and Ross' family life. As the house filled up, with the birth of Andrew, Jim and (finally) one girl, Elizabeth, it was always noisy, happy and busy. Anne had a tremendous tolerance for the antics of "the boys". She was always there to provide comfort for the bumps and bruises of her active family. The whole family made many fond memories in nature at "Plevna house", the farm house that became their year-round cottage. Anne also enjoyed the family's cross-country camping trips and had a real knack for keeping the family fed and organized in the most adventurous of situations. Anne was a lifelong learner and enjoyed an active retirement, especially when spending winters in Florida, where she played tennis and enjoyed synchronized swimming. She learned to email her travelling family and design custom birthday cards for her grandkids, which showcased her photography talent. Anne enjoyed the company of her many dear friends and loved nothing better than showing up at a party in a silly hat. Always generous and compassionate, Anne spent countless hours over the years volunteering. She was especially fond of bowling with her visually impaired friends and her time spent at Parkholme School. She also kept the home lovingly referred to as "Brampton House", as the family's hub, where the grandkids were sure to find their favourite cookies. As Ross' health declined due to Multiple Sclerosis, she provided a level of care and devotion to her husband that remains an inspiration to all her knew her. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Woodhall Park Care Community, Nurse Next Door and Dr. Grainne Masterson. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Brampton Caledon Community Living. Visitation will precede the funeral service. Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019. at 12 p.m. Scott Funeral Home – Brampton Chapel (289 Main St. North, 905-451-1100). You may sign Anne's book of online condolence at www.scottbrampton.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

