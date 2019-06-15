Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia MUNRO. View Sign Service Information Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home 157 Main Street South Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9 (905)-895-6631 Obituary

MUNRO, Julia (Former MPP for York - Simcoe) Passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 76 years of age. Loving wife of 54 years to John Munro. Proud mother of Genevieve (Andrew Hay) and cherished sister of Cynthia (Daniel Puente). Julia worked as a high school teacher in the York Region for 24 years, specializing in history. She received a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of Toronto and also served as the History Department Head at Dr. Denison S.S. before entering the world of politics. From 1992 to 1994, she was the President of the Durham-York Progressive Conservative Association. In 1995, she was elected to the Ontario Legislature in former riding of Durham-York. Being elected again in York North in 1999 and to the riding of York-Simcoe in 2007, 2011 and 2014, she was the longest serving female MPP in the history of the province of Ontario. During her political career she held various portfolio's, sat on many committees and held positions within both the Ontario Legislature and PC Caucus. Among note were Parliamentary Assistant to Premier Mike Harris, Deputy Opposition House Leader and Deputy House Speaker. She had friends on both sides of the House and "Lady Munro" was a title often used by her peers - in both respect and affection. Julia felt very strongly about her constituents and their concerns. She was a present figure at both private and public functions during her 23 years in office. Julia always had a strong love of animals and shortly after Genevieve was born, she and John bought a hobby farm in Georgina. Sheep, chickens, turkeys, pigs, Hereford and Shorthorn Cattle, a few milking Jerseys, horses and ponies all helped add to the joys of a country lifestyle. Julia relished her spare time in her gardens and was very knowledgeable about herbs. Purebred dogs were a lifelong passion of Julia and together with John and her daughter, the Coquetel name was synonymous with champion Standard Poodles, Borzois and English Pointers in Canada and the United States. Julia was well respected and a very keen exhibitor. Both she and John are Canadian Kennel Club life members of 50 years plus along with holding membership in several national and regional dog clubs in Canada and the US. She will be truly missed by her extended family, many friends, former students and numerous colleagues. She touched the lives of everyone she met and was an inspiration to women. All are welcome to attend the visitation at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Church, 168 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 2 p.m., with one hour of visitation prior to the service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at

MUNRO, Julia (Former MPP for York - Simcoe) Passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 76 years of age. Loving wife of 54 years to John Munro. Proud mother of Genevieve (Andrew Hay) and cherished sister of Cynthia (Daniel Puente). Julia worked as a high school teacher in the York Region for 24 years, specializing in history. She received a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of Toronto and also served as the History Department Head at Dr. Denison S.S. before entering the world of politics. From 1992 to 1994, she was the President of the Durham-York Progressive Conservative Association. In 1995, she was elected to the Ontario Legislature in former riding of Durham-York. Being elected again in York North in 1999 and to the riding of York-Simcoe in 2007, 2011 and 2014, she was the longest serving female MPP in the history of the province of Ontario. During her political career she held various portfolio's, sat on many committees and held positions within both the Ontario Legislature and PC Caucus. Among note were Parliamentary Assistant to Premier Mike Harris, Deputy Opposition House Leader and Deputy House Speaker. She had friends on both sides of the House and "Lady Munro" was a title often used by her peers - in both respect and affection. Julia felt very strongly about her constituents and their concerns. She was a present figure at both private and public functions during her 23 years in office. Julia always had a strong love of animals and shortly after Genevieve was born, she and John bought a hobby farm in Georgina. Sheep, chickens, turkeys, pigs, Hereford and Shorthorn Cattle, a few milking Jerseys, horses and ponies all helped add to the joys of a country lifestyle. Julia relished her spare time in her gardens and was very knowledgeable about herbs. Purebred dogs were a lifelong passion of Julia and together with John and her daughter, the Coquetel name was synonymous with champion Standard Poodles, Borzois and English Pointers in Canada and the United States. Julia was well respected and a very keen exhibitor. Both she and John are Canadian Kennel Club life members of 50 years plus along with holding membership in several national and regional dog clubs in Canada and the US. She will be truly missed by her extended family, many friends, former students and numerous colleagues. She touched the lives of everyone she met and was an inspiration to women. All are welcome to attend the visitation at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Church, 168 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 2 p.m., with one hour of visitation prior to the service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close