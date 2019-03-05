KUBIS, JULIA PAULINE Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her 84th year. Julia was the beloved wife of the late Peter Kubis (2012). Predeceased by her daughter Donna Cunnigham. Sister of Arthur Oreski and family, her sister the late Verna Conlon. Sister-in-law of Irene Oreski and John Kubis and his wife Pamela. Special friend of Waldemar and Grace Mikolajczyk and their children Monika and Arthur and families. Family and friends will be received at JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION & TRIBUTE CENTRE, 8 Princes Street West, Fenelon Falls, on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 41 John Street, Fenelon Falls, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Private interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences, memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019