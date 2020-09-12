1/1
Julia SHAPKA
SHAPKA, Julia Peacefully, on September 4, 2020, Julia Shapka (née Shmidt) passed away. She was loved by her 3 daughters: Tania Francki (Robert), Nina Shapka (Bob) and Julie Ardell (Chris). A loving grandmother to her 6 grandchildren: Jeri, Christopher, Alexis, Tyler, David and Jessica; also great-grandmother to James and Colton. She took great pride in her job as Head Secretary (TDSB) until her retirement at 62. Family was the most important thing in her life. Alzheimer's may have taken her from us, but she will remain in our hearts forever.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
