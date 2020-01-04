|
Da COSTA, Julian Jerome February 17, 1935 - December 25, 2019 Passed away quietly on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Rouge Valley Hospital in Toronto. Julian Jerome Da Costa was born in Georgetown, Guyana. Julian was the son of the late Joseph and the late Muriel Da Costa. Julian was the dear brother of Joseph, Gwen (deceased), Agnes, Felix, Cil, Greg, Ilona, Clair (Yvonne) and Tony. He will be sadly missed, not just by his siblings, but by his many nieces and nephews. There will be a private cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at the Turner & Porter "Yorke" Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation ½ hour prior. An interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery to follow. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light Shine upon him. May he rest in peace, Amen.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020