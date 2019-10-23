LACASSE, JULIAN JOSEPH Peacefully passed, with his loving family by his side on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Matthews House Hospice in Alliston at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Linda Lacasse (nee Spizzirri). Loving father of Janice (Ron Stoodley), Juliann Betts and Jason (Tara). Proud grandpa of Jeremy, Emily, Abby, Brent, Melanie and Trent. Dear brother of Ernistine (Jim Carty), Edward "Pit" (Yvonne Lacasse), Jeannie (Tony Wagenaar), Helen (Claudio Paolini), Marie (the late Donald Hass), Anne (the late Gary Simpson), the late Oscar (Annette Lacasse) and Lina (Bremner). Brother-in-law of Theresa (Alfred Rasevych) Frank (Diane Spizzirri), Carmel (the late Same Waskies). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Most of all sadly missed grand dog, Hank. Guests will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Parish, 650 Essa Rd., Barrie, at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. Donations in Julian's memory may be made to the Matthews House Hospice in Alliston and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019