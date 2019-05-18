ALBERT, Julianna Ilona Peacefully at Baycrest Hospital, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the age of 92. Loving mother of Gabriella (Ernie) Kiss and Louis Laki. Proud grandmother of Erika (Troy) and Katherine (Chris) and great-grandmother of Kaytlyn, Jacob, Vanessa and James. Visitation at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.), on Thursday, May 23rd from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., on Friday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. In memoriam donations to the SickKids Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House, would be appreciated by her family.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019