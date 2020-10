WERBIN, Julianna "Julie" Passed away peacefully, on October 23, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of David Werbin. Mother to Jeffrey and Steven. Grandmother to Trevor, Claire, Kenny, Levi, and Liam. Lovingly remembered by all her extended family. She will be missed by all her family and friends, especially by her many good friends at the Condo at 1485 Lakeshore Rd. E. In memory of Julie, donations to Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated.



