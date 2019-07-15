WILLNER, JULIANNA March 18, 1932 - June 27, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved daughter of the late Elisabeth (Fritz). Predeceased by siblings Sofie, Christine, Elisabeth and Adam. Dear wife of the late Heinrich and mother of the late Pauline. Survived by her loving son Phillip and daughter-in-law Janet. Julianna will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave. E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229) on Tuesday, July 16th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 11 a.m. in the Pine Hills Chapel (visitation one hour prior). Interment to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of choice. For more information, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 15, 2019