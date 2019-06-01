McLEAN, Julie (nee KONARSKI) At Mount Sinai Hospital on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Loving mother of Brian and wife Carmela and Pamela and husband Chris. Beloved Nana of Alexandria and Jacqueline. Dear sister of Anne Neff and Vicky Klimczak. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019