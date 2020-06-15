Julie PERRY

PERRY, Julie February 4, 1944 - June 12, 2020 Julia Elizabeth Perry (nee Michalovic) left this world peacefully in her home at the Welland Hospital ILTC with her daughters next to her. She died as she lived, on her own terms, in her own way, and taking no shit from anyone. Survived by her daughters Meredith (Blake) Hicks, Bettina (Megan) Perry grandson Blake Lorne III and her furry grandbabies Chalupa, Rascal, Raspberry, and Starberry. "Big Julie" as she was fondly known, was a force to be reckoned with. Always caring, ready to help anyone who needed it, she was born to be the nurse she was. She was a beautiful intelligent woman who battled her demons head-on and loved her family beyond measure. All who had the pleasure of knowing her will remember her sharp sense of humour and that gregarious laugh. She was born in Niagara Falls to Steven and Elizabeth Michalovic. It was on the farm on Riall St where she first discovered her love for all God's creatures, and specifically her dog "Bullet". She attended AN Myer Secondary where she enjoyed fouling out in volleyball and escaping Phys. Ed. Class. Julie's life calling was revealed when she attended the Mack Training School of Nurses (graduated 1968). Julie embraced the long hours and little recognition of nursing life because she cared deeply for all her patients and took pride in being an excellent nurse in all aspects. Thriving during her 25 years in the Emergency Ward at St Catharines General Hospital, she then completed her certificate in Gerontology and enjoyed some years of semi-retirement nursing at Albright Manor in Beamsville. It was working in the ER where she met her loving husband of over 45 years - Lorne David Perry (deceased 2018). Julie and Lorne carved out their own special animal sanctuary on Fly Road in Vineland where they doted on many dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, chickens, and rabbits. Julie was a trailblazer who didn't want her daughters to grow up to be cookie cutters, setting this intention from day 1 of their lives with unique names, and daily encouragement to be their authentic selves. She raised them to work hard, follow their dreams, and be strong independent women. She loved them wholeheartedly, defended them ferociously, and would drop anything if they needed her. This unwavering love was extended to her one and only grandson Blake who was gifted to her from the Lord in 1996. Julie was a devout Christian who loved the Lord. She enjoyed studying scripture and even more-so the fellowship and "sisterhood" that bible study brought her with other women of Vineland Missionary and Bethany churches over the years. Many a lively conversation was started by her open and honest questions and comments. Julie was an amazing storyteller, she loved to laugh, joke, and share her recipes. She spoke what was on her mind and everyone loved and respected her for her openness and honesty. We know she is in Heaven right now whipping the place into shape. It's alright Mum, you can rest now. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28 The family would like to extend a huge thank you to all the nurses and staff at the Welland Hospital ILTC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Julie's name to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada, the Welland County Humane Society, or Meals on Wheels of Niagara. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold the visitation and ceremony online via a free zoom video call. If you wish to attend please register at: https://julieperry.carrd.co/ If you can't attend live but wish to see a replay, please still register and we will provide a recording after the service. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.