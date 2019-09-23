Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julieanne COCHRANE. View Sign Obituary

COCHRANE, Julieanne October 24, 1963 - September 19, 2019 This week Newmarket lost one of its proudest citizens and most passionate advocates. Julie Cochrane passed away peacefully at 1:55 p.m. September 19, 2019, at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in the beloved hometown that named her Citizen of the Year this Spring. Infinitely supportive and proud Mom to Julien Chretien, and fun-loving Auntie to Mackenzie and Paige Cochrane of Scarborough, and Angus and Pippa Cochrane of Seattle, Julie is survived by her parents Cathie and Doug Cochrane of Scarborough, her brother Ray Cochrane and his wife Astrid Bloemen of Scarborough, and her brother Bryce Cochrane and his partner Ange Valentini, of Vancouver. Julie was the energetic organizer in her family, always ready to host Christmas gatherings in Newmarket and cottage parties at her family's cottage in Muskoka. Her energy and spirit will be deeply missed. Julie also leaves behind countless dear friends, and dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins, many of whom she made it a priority to visit over the past few years. Julie served as the President of the Newmarket Group of Artists for 8 years, and also founded the citizens' group Heart of Newmarket, in order to save the downtown's historic Clock Tower and preserve Main Street. She was passionate about Newmarket's history and heritage, and took enormous pleasure and pride in restoring her heritage home on Botsford Street, that she then generously opened to the public during the holidays. In addition to her contributions as a volunteer, Julie founded a new media consultancy in Toronto called Creative House, which she ran for over 20 years. For all of those who miss Julie, we draw comfort and inspiration from the joy and perspective that she exhibited, once she knew her time was limited. How incredible it was to hear Julie, just a few months ago, telling family and friends that she'd never been happier. "I know it sounds crazy," she'd say, "but I'm living the way I want to, with people who care about me, and I feel great." Rest well now Julie, and thank you for the laughter and memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

