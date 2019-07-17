TAMAYA, JULIET S. (nee MANGRU) Passed away on July 14, 2019, at Centenary Hospital. Juliet was the dearly beloved Wife of Winston for 48 years. Born in Guyana. She was the loving and wonderful Mother of Gavin and Nicole (Sean) and wonderful and loving Grandmother to Meaghan. Beloved Sister of Cecelia, Romeo and Harold (Shanaz). Predeceased by Stella, Elsie, David, Olive, Clifford and Cecil. The family will receive family and friends at the Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3 (west of Warden Ave.), on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel at 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by a reception. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto General Hospital, Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical staffs at Scarborough Hospital Birchmount Campus and Centenary Hospital for their care, kindness and support. For online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019