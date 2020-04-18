RODRIGUES, JULIET VERA ISMAY (nee VASCONCELLOS) Passed away peacefully at the Woodhaven Long Term Care on April 16, 2020 in her 91st year. Devoted wife and soulmate of the late Compton Theodore. Cherished and beloved mother of Jacqueline, Diana, Sandra (George Wilson), Marc (Carla Jordan) and Suzanne (Oreste Bruni). Much loved Nana to Marc, Michelle (Dave), Julie, Jessica, Jennifer (Marinos), Wesley, Carly (Erick), Krista, Danielle (Anthony) and Michael (Natalie). Great-Nana to Jack, Liam, Aria, Georgios and Dante. Survived by her sisters, Stella and Patricia, sister-in-law Cynthia, brother-in-law Max (Janet). Predeceased by her brothers, Alvaro and Julian, and her sisters, Olga and Anita. Will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, godchildren and all her lifelong friends. She will be sadly missed by her wonderful caregiver, Elizabeth. Thank you to our family and friends for their love and continuous support during Mom's journey with Alzheimer's. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the Woodhaven Angels for the excellent care of our mother. After moving to Markham in 1968, Vera became involved as a volunteer with Markham Clothing Centre, Markham Food Bank, St. Patrick's Parish and Veterans Hall. A private family burial will be held on April 20, 2020. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date when we can all share our cherished and loving memories of this amazing woman. Our Mom, in lieu of flowers, requested donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or The Alzheimer's Society of Canada.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.