JULIET VERA ISMAY RODRIGUES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JULIET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODRIGUES, JULIET VERA ISMAY (nee VASCONCELLOS) Passed away peacefully at the Woodhaven Long Term Care on April 16, 2020 in her 91st year. Devoted wife and soulmate of the late Compton Theodore. Cherished and beloved mother of Jacqueline, Diana, Sandra (George Wilson), Marc (Carla Jordan) and Suzanne (Oreste Bruni). Much loved Nana to Marc, Michelle (Dave), Julie, Jessica, Jennifer (Marinos), Wesley, Carly (Erick), Krista, Danielle (Anthony) and Michael (Natalie). Great-Nana to Jack, Liam, Aria, Georgios and Dante. Survived by her sisters, Stella and Patricia, sister-in-law Cynthia, brother-in-law Max (Janet). Predeceased by her brothers, Alvaro and Julian, and her sisters, Olga and Anita. Will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, godchildren and all her lifelong friends. She will be sadly missed by her wonderful caregiver, Elizabeth. Thank you to our family and friends for their love and continuous support during Mom's journey with Alzheimer's. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the Woodhaven Angels for the excellent care of our mother. After moving to Markham in 1968, Vera became involved as a volunteer with Markham Clothing Centre, Markham Food Bank, St. Patrick's Parish and Veterans Hall. A private family burial will be held on April 20, 2020. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date when we can all share our cherished and loving memories of this amazing woman. Our Mom, in lieu of flowers, requested donations be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or The Alzheimer's Society of Canada.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved