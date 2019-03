KOVACEK, Julijana (nee VLASIC) It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of Julijana Kovacek. Julija passed away peacefully at the age of 85, on March 8, 2019, in Barrie, Ontario. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stjepan. Julija will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Monday from 7-9 p.m. Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady Queen of Croatia Church, 7 Croatia St., Toronto, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca