RUPKALVIS, JULIUS CASIMIR March 15, 1963 - November 30, 2019 With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Julius (Jules) on November 30th, age 56, at the Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ. Beloved brother of Kristina Arysta (Gibsons, BC), devoted father of Amy (Vancouver, BC) and Alex (Heather) (Phoenix, AZ), proud grandfather of Ellie and cousin to George Desmond and Sandra and Michelle Gaucci (London, England). Predeceased by parents, Julius and Vanda and infant sister, Aldona. Julius was born in Toronto, ON, moving to Phoenix with his family in 1996. His most recent employer was Discover Card, Phoenix. While in Ontario, he was employed with Raleigh Bicycles in Mississauga. Julius' fondest hobby was all things related to hockey. We will especially miss his entertaining and colorful commentaries and expert hockey predictions. His friendly competitiveness will be keenly missed by his network of "hockey brothers" in the longstanding pool over the past 40 years. We will miss hearing Julius' insightful meteorological narratives and accurate weather forecasts, as well as, his scrumptious critiques of the latest foodie trends. Julius' heartfelt devotion towards his family and ever present feline companions was unsurpassed in his life. Unwavering love lives on forever in our memories and hearts. Julius has been ill for the past year and has been released finally from his earthly suffering. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, we suggest that you make a donation to your favorite animal shelter/rescue organization.

