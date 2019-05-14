WINNIK, Juliusz Peacefully, at the Silverthorn Care Community in Mississauga, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Anna for 70 years. Loving father of Walter (Elaine) and Rick (Mary). Proud grandfather of Andrew (Amber), Daniel (Taylor), Lisa (Aaron), Kalon, Adam and great-grandfather of Piper. Juliusz will also be missed by his many relatives in Poland. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., Mississauga, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 905-828-8000.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019