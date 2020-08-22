1/1
JUNE ADELE DAVIDSON
1925 - 2020
DAVIDSON, JUNE ADELE (nee CARLEY) June 27, 1925 - August 17, 2020 We suddenly lost our beloved mother at Joseph Brant Hospital in her 96th year. Loving wife of the late Stewart Davidson. Loved mother of Bonnie (Doug Cowie), Stewart (Deborah), Bradley (Ginny) and Scott (Monica). Proud Nan to Brent (Monique), Michelle (Joe), Carley, Emily (Ruven), Kevin, Beth (Andre), Vanessa (Lee), Allan, and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to the late Joyce Foster and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Retired Employee of the Ministry of Environment. She always saw the good in everyone, and knew how to have fun. She was a true dog lover. There will be a celebration of June's life held at a future date.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
