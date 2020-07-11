Passed away peacefully, on July 9, 2020, in her 92nd year, at Royal Victoria Hospital, in Barrie. June was predeceased in 1989 by her dear husband and life partner, Jack Butcher. Devoted and loving mother of Bradley (Brenda), Linda McAlear (Michael), Michael (Lynda), Mary Lounsbury (John), Patricia Woods (Douglas) and Sally Fitzpatrick (William). Proud and doting grandmother of Shannon, Emily, Sean, Karen, Laura, Christopher, Amanda, Adam, Sarah, Emma, Grace, Brandon, Brittany, Jennifer, Sam and Ben. June was also delighted to be a great-grandmother to Charlotte, Beatrice, Adelaide, Audrey, Hailey, Margot, Sadie, Taylor, Jordan, Logan, Gwendolyn, Waverly and Grainger (that's twelve girls, one boy). Mom's primary focus throughout her adult life was her ever-expanding family. She was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones. She loved to sew, cook and bake; food was always abundant in Mom's kitchen. Mom and Dad raised their family primarily in the Markland Wood neighbourhood in Etobicoke. In 2003, Mom moved from Mississauga to Barrie, where she enjoyed many happy years participating in social activities with friends she met through the Newcomers group and entertaining visiting family members. In 2019, after some health setbacks, June moved to Chartwell Whispering Pines, where she continued to pursue her interest in art and painting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be any visitation. A private burial will take place. The family hopes to host a celebration of life when regulations permit such a gathering. The family wishes to thank the staff at RVH and Whispering Pines for the attentive and expert care provided to Mom and to extend a special thank you to Linda McAlear for her selfless dedication to helping Mom since her move to Barrie. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca

