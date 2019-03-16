O'HARA, JUNE ANNE Peacefully at Mackenzie Health Hospital, Richmond Hill, ON, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Bill. Dear mother of Sean and his wife Kristen and loving grandmother to Liam and Paige. June will be dearly remembered by her brothers and sisters and their families. Friends may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON, on Tuesday, March 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Service will be held at St. Matthew's United Church, 333 Crosby Avenue, Richmond Hill, ON, on Wednesday, March 20th at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019